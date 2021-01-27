Family seeking justice for loved one who was killed outside his work

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are working to figure out who shot and killed a 38-year-old Saginaw father of two.

It happened last Tuesday night in Kochville Township outside a Hooters restaurant where the victim was a manager. The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office says a man wearing a white hoodie ran from the scene east toward Walmart.

ABC12 reached out to the family, who shed some light on the legacy he leaves behind.

”He worked and family. He worked and family or went home. He worked his butt off,” Donae Patrick said.

Donald Patrick Jr. manages a Hooters restaurant on Bay Road in Kochville Township. His youngest sister, Donae says he worked around the clock to support his two daughters: 19-year-old Ladonna and five-year-old, Olive.

”He was a giver. Sacrificed everything. He always worked hard. He was barely coming around because he always at work, so he could always give to me. He always put me and my little sister first,” Ladonna said.

Recently, he had been working for something even greater. Ladonna is expecting a baby girl on April 2, 2021, and he was excited to meet and help care for his first grandchild.

”He got me just a couple of light up baby toys. He got me a crib. Some diapers, wipes, and a couple of bottles. He got me that for Christmas,” Ladonna said.

Not even one month after Christmas, there was an unexpected turn of events.

On January 19 around 9:20 at night, Donald had just closed the restaurant. That’s when police say he was shot in the head and killed next to his car in the parking lot. A man wearing a white hoodie ran East toward Walmart and hasn’t been seen since.

”Just the way that it all happened, I feel like my dad didn’t deserve that. I just really want justice just because he didn’t deserve that,” Ladonna said.

A week later, police are working to figure out who shot her father, the one who she’d lean on for the support and wisdom that will guide her when she becomes a mother.

”You always just put priorities first like I want to put my daughter first like he always did,” Ladonna said.

Donald was still Ladonna’s primary provider. Now, she’ll be looking to relocate and prepare for her daughter’s birth.

There is a GoFundMe link to support Ladonna for her housing expenses, monthly bills, and preparations for her daughter. A portion of the fund will also go to support her younger sister. If you’d like to donate, click here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saginaw County Central Dispatch: 989-797-4580.

