Fewer schools take snow days in Mid-Michigan amid coronavirus pandemic

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way school districts handle snow days.

Some are still on an all virtual learning plan while others are on a hybrid education model, where students attend classes in-person as well as from home. Dozens of Mid-Michigan schools closed Tuesday during the biggest snowfall of the season and about a dozen more called of classes early.

So are snow days a thing of the past now that virtual learning is possible, because of the pandemic?

“He would love to have a snow day. He would love, you know, being able to not be in school, but I think at this point that he’s just used to it,” said Ebony Stith of her son Darren, who is an eighth grader at East Middle School in Grand Blanc.

Darren and his classmates were still in school virtually on Tuesday despite the snow.

“Well, I think, for kids, it’s still something to do and I think it is continuing their education. There’s no break into it,” Stith said. “So it’s I think it’s beneficial to the kids, because you know, either they’re at home just playing video games or just kind of chilling out at home all day. But instead they can still get their education. Despite it’s snowing outside, which for me as a parent, I think, you know, is a good idea.”

The snow came just as some districts like Grand Blanc Community Schools were scheduled to start a hybrid face-to-face learning model for students K-12 after months of remote learning due to the pandemic.

“I’m assuming, because we haven’t had this situation just yet, that it’s an easy switch from being not going to school to just say, OK everybody, log on at 9 o’clock. So today was tons of snow outside and my son was still in school,” Stith said.

It’s a different story for Heather Burnash’s daughter Olivia, a 10th grader at Powers Catholic High School in Flint. Tuesday was an actual snow day for them.

“The first day is just cancelled for everybody and if there is another snow day tomorrow, everybody will just be virtual,” Burnash said.

Powers is currently on a hybrid plan with students alternating between face to face and virtual learning each day.

“It’s definitely a challenge but I feel like, you know, Powers has implemented really good policies to keep everybody safe, and it’s worked out so far,” Burnash said.

Wednesday is a scheduled virtual learning day for Powers students, so the likelihood of another snow day isn’t strong.

