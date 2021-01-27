Fiat-Chrysler to pay $30 million fine for illegal payments to UAW

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The wide-ranging investigation into corruption involving United Auto Workers officials expanded Wednesday to include one of the Detroit Three automakers.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced criminal charges against Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday, along with an immediate agreement for the automaker to plead guilty and pay a $30 million fine as a settlement.

Fiat-Chrysler is accused of violating the federal Labor Management Relations Act by making $3.5 million illegal payments to UAW officials from 2009 to 2016. The alleged payments included extravagant meals, rounds of golf, lavish parties, an Italian-made shotgun, clothing, designer shoes, and other personal items.

Fiat-Chrysler also allegedly paid off the $262,000 mortgage for former UAW Vice President General Holiefield, who died in 2014.

As part of the plea agreement, Schneider said Fiat-Chrysler will pay the $30 million fine, remain on probation for three years and allow an independent compliance monitor to oversee the company’s adherence to labor laws.

“No matter the size or importance of a company, our job in the Justice Department is to faithfully enforce federal law,” he said. “This proposed guilty plea ensures that FCA will be held accountable. With a $30 million fine, three years of probation, and a court-appointed monitor, we seek to make sure similar crimes do not happen at the company again.”

The following former UAW leaders already have pleaded guilty to charges from the embezzlement scheme and appeared in court for sentencing:

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Vice President for Employee Relations Alphons Iacobelli (66 months in prison).

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Financial Analyst Jerome Durden (15 months in prison).

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Employee Relations Department Director Michael Brown (12 months in prison).

Former senior UAW officials Virdell King (60 days in prison).

Keith Mickens (12 months in prison).

Nancy A. Johnson (12 months in prison).

Monica Morgan, the widow of UAW Vice President General Holiefield, (18 months in prison).

Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell (15 months in prison).

Former senior UAW official Michael Grimes (28 months in prison).

The following former UAW officials have pleaded guilty to the embezzlement scheme and are awaiting sentencing:

Former UAW President Gary Jones.

Former UAW Vice President Joseph Ashton.

Former senior UAW official Jeffrey “Paycheck” Pietrzyk.

Former UAW Region 5 Director UAW Board member Vance Pearson.

Former UAW Midwest CAP President Edward “Nick” Robinson.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.