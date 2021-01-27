Advertisement

Genesee County seeking 10-year tax increase for mental health services

Over $9.5 million a year would go toward seven mental and emotional support programs
Genesee Health System
Genesee Health System(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County voters will be asked to approve a 10-year tax increase to provide over $9.5 million a year for mental health services.

The Genesee County Board of Commissioners approved ballot language on Wednesday seeking a 0.93-mill property tax increase from 2021 to 2030. The Genesee Health System would use the revenue for mental health crisis stabilization, prevention and care.

The plan calls for seven mental health program goals aimed at reducing the jail population and improving services to all Genesee County residents. More than $9.5 million a year would be divided as follows:

  • $3.27 million for law enforcement mental health co-response and jail diversion.
  • $3.27 million for a crisis and stabilization center.
  • $921,000 for prevention and crisis de-escalation in schools.
  • $521,000 for a law enforcement and first responder mental health response team.
  • $521,000 for mental health support and services in courts and corrections.
  • $521,000 for suicide and crisis prevention.
  • $521,000 for health and wellness services to vulnerable populations.

“Community mental health is a critically important service to every community, especially in today’s pandemic environment that throws challenges at us every day,” said Genesee Health System CEO Dan Russell.

He said the millage would benefit people suffering from mental illness or an emotional crisis, their families, neighbors and the community as a whole.

“Jail is not the best place for someone with mental health issues that led to non-violent criminal activities,” said Russell. “In coordination with our Sheriff’s office, we can provide de-escalation training that leads to better outcomes for our officers as well.”

The millage request will appear on the May 4 ballot this year countywide. If approved, property taxes would increase 93 cents for every $1,000 of taxable value for homes and businesses.

The Genesee County Central Dispatch phone surcharge renewal also will appear on the May 4 ballot. The tax on mobile and landline phone lines, which has been in place for several years, helps pay for operations and maintenance of the county’s 911 emergency dispatching system.

