HIgh school basketball players debating playing exhibition games in neighboring states

The uncertainty of the Michigan high school basketball season has athletes thinking about crossing the border
By Brandon Green
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The start date of the high school basketball season has been pushed back to Feb. 22nd, and some players are debating playing in neighboring states.

Wisconsin, Ohio and Indiana are all playing basketball right now. The uncertainty of the Michigan high school basketball season has athletes thinking about crossing the border.

