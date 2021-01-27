High school hockey hopes season delay does not impact future plans

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - “We want to be on the ice. We want the kids to have a chance.”

A message echoed by all teams in the high school hockey community. After the start of the season was delayed two more weeks by Governor Whitmer and the MDHHS, it left players feeling crushed again.

“It’s been terrible on me and the team. We’ve been absolutely heartbroken over it,” said Saginaw Heritage senior captain John-Michael Watson.

The Heritage Hawks advanced to the semifinals last season but never saw the puck drop after the season was stopped due to COVID-19. A feeling they hoped would not come back.

“Last year getting cut off on playoffs and then like you said getting pushed back this year it hurt, even more, to see that stuff is going on and seeing that football got to finish their season and hockey isn’t even allowed to start theirs,” said Watson.

For seniors, this final year is more important than ever.

“You don’t know how colleges are reacting. They can’t watch us play this year. I’m not able to put myself out there in the showcases and stuff like that,” said Watson.

“There’s a different path that hockey takes than most, you go off and play junior hockey for a couple of years before you hit college. But ultimately this can affect their ability to go to college. Financial resources, that’s the impact we won’t see for a couple of years on this,” said Midland High head hocket coach Steve Witt.

The Michigan Amateur Hockey Association wrote a letter to Governor Whitmer laying out every step of precaution the hockey community is taking. Saginaw Heritage head coach JJ Bamberger explained how hockey coaches from all over the state meet virtually regularly to discuss ways to protect their team.

“The biggest thing we’re talking about is little measures we can take like putting water bottles 8 feet apart on the boards,” said Bamberger. “We are doing the things to keep our kids safe.”

