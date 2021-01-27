JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

The most impactful winter storm of the season made for rather poor travel conditions across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. The snow started early and made the morning commute a mess. Road conditions gradually improved late in the day as the heaviest snow pushed eastward, out of the area. Snow totals ranged from around 2 inches, to a little more than 5, with the highest totals around the Mt. Pleasant area.

Colder air is now making a move into the region as the snow moves out. With a northerly component to the wind expected for Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures will retreat to below-average levels. With a little bit of sunshine expected from time-to-time Wednesday, highs will range from the lower, to middle 20s. For Thursday, readings will likely be a skosh lower as temperatures in the morning may well dip into the single-digits in a few areas.

Friday and Saturday are shaping-up to be relatively quiet as well. Single-digit lows will be possible both mornings, with highs each day staying in the 20s. Our “normal” high is now back up to 30-degrees. Expect partly sunny skies and light & variable wind conditions for Friday. After a little bit of sunshine early Saturday, clouds will be thickening up later in the day. That will lead to a mostly cloudy end to the weekend, with some snow showers possible for the southern parts of the area. - JR