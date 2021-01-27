Advertisement

KFC reopening Dort Highway location next week

KFC on Dort Highway has been redesigned after a December 2019 crash and fire.
KFC on Dort Highway has been redesigned after a December 2019 crash and fire.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The KFC on Dort Highway is reopening next week about 13 months after a fire.

The restaurant at 1765 Dort Highway at Lapeer Road is planning a grand re-opening celebration on Tuesday. The KFC closed on Dec. 30, 2019, after a pickup truck crashed into the dining room and caught fire.

KFC completed extensive renovations to the interior and exterior getting it ready for reopening.

“Our restaurant staff has been preparing diligently for the store opening, and we look forward to welcoming the community to their new KFC next week,” said KBP Foods Regional Vice President Lori Smelt.

The grand reopening ceremony includes a coupon giveaway to the first 50 customers, including free chicken for a year, and a colonel tie cutting in place of a traditional ribbon cutting.

The revamped KFC was renovated into the latest franchise design with elements paying homage to Colonel Sanders, a chicken bucket chandelier and a chalkboard on the front counter naming the cook on duty and which U.S. farm supplied each day’s chicken.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow day shoveling in Vergennes Thursday.
Schools closings continue Wednesday in parts of Mid-Michigan
Trash day changing for 23,000 Mid-Michigan households next week
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation

Latest News

Senior UAW official sentenced to prison time, $342,000 restitution for corruption
Genesee County, Meijer vaccination confusion
Michigan's House of Representatives approved COVID stimulus package Monday.
Republicans turning up the heat on Michigan high school sports ban
It has been almost four months since the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams. The...
Former Edenville Dam operator Boyce Hydro facing possible $15 million fine
State Superintendent Michael Rice is requesting a waiver from the federal government for...
State superintendent requests waiver for 2021 M-STEP standardized test