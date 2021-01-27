KFC reopening Dort Highway location next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The KFC on Dort Highway is reopening next week about 13 months after a fire.

The restaurant at 1765 Dort Highway at Lapeer Road is planning a grand re-opening celebration on Tuesday. The KFC closed on Dec. 30, 2019, after a pickup truck crashed into the dining room and caught fire.

KFC completed extensive renovations to the interior and exterior getting it ready for reopening.

“Our restaurant staff has been preparing diligently for the store opening, and we look forward to welcoming the community to their new KFC next week,” said KBP Foods Regional Vice President Lori Smelt.

The grand reopening ceremony includes a coupon giveaway to the first 50 customers, including free chicken for a year, and a colonel tie cutting in place of a traditional ribbon cutting.

The revamped KFC was renovated into the latest franchise design with elements paying homage to Colonel Sanders, a chicken bucket chandelier and a chalkboard on the front counter naming the cook on duty and which U.S. farm supplied each day’s chicken.

