State superintendent requests waiver for 2021 M-STEP standardized test

State Superintendent Michael Rice is requesting a waiver from the federal government for schools to skip the M-STEP federally mandated test for elementary and middle school students, because of the coronavirus pandemic.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State Superintendent Michael Rice is requesting a waiver from the federal government for schools to skip the federally mandated M-STEP test for elementary and middle school students, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If approved by the U.S. Department of Education, this would be the second year in a row students wouldn’t have to take the test.

”I just think there’s that inherent fear with staff right now that hey, I haven’t had complete control of this for well over a year, and you want to make our kids test and you’re going to assign that score to me as a teacher, that’s not fair,” said Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Superintendent Ryan Cunningham.

Ovid-Elsie is among many school districts across the state in support of students not taking the M-STEP, which tests on the subjects of math and language arts.

“It’s directly tied to teacher outcomes and teacher performance, so there’s that teacher-student data link. So when those scores are reported back to a specific teacher, it’s posted publicly on the state’s website,” Cunningham said.

Teachers and students have had an unprecedented year of challenges, navigating the pandemic between in-person learning, remote and hybrid learning models.

Conducting a standardized test in a not-so-standard learning environment, Cunningham said, won’t portray an accurate picture of a teacher’s performance.

Poor teacher performance, especially if it’s cumulative over a couple years could potentially mean job loss; however, with good teacher performance scores, that can mean a good chunk of change.

“When that legislation came out , it should be a substantial amount of their salary for performance, but there are districts that put thousands down on that,” he said.

The M-STEP is usually administered in the spring. With the pandemic still going on, Cunningham said he and his staff aren’t afraid of administering the test, but there are bigger issues to tackle.

“Right now, we’re focused on essential standards, we’re focused on essential skills, some remediation,” he said.

Canceling the test would delay implementation of Michigan’s read or flunk law. Under that law, third graders who are more than a year behind in reading based on M-STEP scores can be held back in grade.

The law was originally scheduled to go into effect in the 2019-2020 school year.

