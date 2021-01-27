Michigan COVID-19 deaths drop to single digits Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The total of COVID-19 deaths reported in Michigan on Wednesday dropped to single digits for the first time in two and a half months.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,681 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 554,237. Michigan has reported fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 for five consecutive days for the first time since October.

State health officials reported six deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 14,411. That is the lowest daily total of deaths since Oct. 12.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing nearly doubled on Tuesday with more than 48,300 tests completed. Just over 26,000 tests were completed each day from Saturday through Monday.

The percentage of positive tests for Tuesday came in at 4.9%. That is slightly higher than the lowest level in three months of 4.86% reported on Jan. 21 and 2% lower than the 7.09% reported on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 continued falling. As of Wednesday, 1,570 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 47 from Tuesday. Of those, 1,402 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators decreased on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 377 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 202 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are five fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and eight fewer on ventilators.

Michigan distributed 1.479 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 734,175 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 744,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of those, nearly 802,100 doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 20,810 cases and 665 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases and six deaths.

Saginaw, 14,394 cases, 462 deaths and 2,462 patients recovered, which is an increase of 45 cases.

Arenac, 626 cases, 23 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 6,757 cases, 251 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Clare, 1,296 cases, 67 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,188 cases, 38 deaths and 930 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gratiot, 2,382 cases and 91 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 1,518 cases, 52 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Iosco, 1,101 cases, 57 deaths and 211 recoveries, which is no change

Isabella, 3,408 cases, 67 deaths and 2,923 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Lapeer, 4,014 cases, 111 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Midland, 4,124 cases, 52 deaths and 3,646 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Ogemaw, 912 cases, 30 deaths and 94 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Oscoda, 303 cases, 18 deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 953 cases, 30 deaths and 774 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 1,683 cases and 68 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,355 cases, 67 deaths and 2,847 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases and 135 recoveries.

Tuscola, 2,660 cases, 116 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

