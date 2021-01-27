Michigan Republicans unveil COVID-19 relief and recovery proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer share some of the same goals for ending the coronavirus pandemic and restoring the state’s economy.

But their competing plans offer different roadmaps to get there.

Republican State Rep. Thomas Albert of Lowell, who is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, outlined his party’s COVID-19 relief and recovery proposal on Wednesday morning. It calls for spending about $3.5 billion from state and federal funds to help people struggling because of the pandemic, get kids back to school and distribute vaccine more effectively.

“People across Michigan are struggling mightily because of COVID restrictions, and this plan is laser-focused on getting them the help they need,” said Albert. “The goal here is to provide much-needed hope for job providers in danger of closing their doors forever, families struggling to stay above water, and school kids suffering academically and emotionally.”

Schools would receive about $2.1 billion to provide in-person summer school and before or after school programs for children in kindergarten through eighth grade to catch up on learning loss under the Republican plan. They are offering to send up to $250 more per student to schools by Feb. 15 to reopen for in-person learning.

“Her plan has talking points about supporting summer school – our plan actually puts forth funding to help schools make it a reality,” Albert said.

Republicans say federal Title I support will be sent to schools, along with additional funding to determine whether students are behind in their learning.

The $2.1 billion education plan from Republicans is contingent on a law shifting the authority to close in-person learning and school athletic events from Whitmer to local health departments, which would have to follow data-driven metics.

“Some Michigan school districts haven’t had in-person classes since March. That’s hurting kids in ways we can’t even imagine, and not just academically,” Albert said. “The disruption of sports and other extracurricular activities also takes a major toll. It’s going to take years for some of these students to recover academically. I will do everything possible to get kids safely in the classroom now.”

The Republican plan calls for launching a $415 million grant program to support businesses affected by COVID-19 orders, along with $38.5 million to reimburse liquor license and health department fees for bars or restaurants. More investments would be made to the Michigan Unemployment Trust Fund.

Republicans also are calling for SNAP benefits for needy families, substance abuse prevention, rent and utility relief for families and property tax relief for businesses.

The Republican plan calls for a slow release of funds to support COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution. Albert said Republicans already approved spending $50 million in December to distribute vaccine doses and they are offering to provide $22 million more.

An additional $144 million would be spent on COVID-19 testing, but Republicans want to hold other state and federal funding in reserve to ensure it is spent wisely.

“The governor simply wants a blank check to continue a broken vaccine rollout strategy,” Albert said. “Our plan requires transparency and accountability, forcing the administration to start delivering results. It’s in everyone’s best interests for the Legislature to be heavily involved in the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan – and we’re getting involved.”

Republicans are not planning to fund metal detectors for the Michigan Capitol building or incentives for job creation as part of their COVID-19 plan, which Whitmer has requested.

“I have reviewed the governor’s budget request and it is off the mark by a wide margin,” Albert said. “The governor’s plan is focused on corporate giveaways and growing government. Our plan will provide hope that people might still have a livelihood.”

Whitmer unveiled a $5.6 billion COVID-19 relief and recovery plan last week. It also calls for additional funding to support vaccine distribution, education and economic incentives to boost the Michigan businesses.

Whitmer’s spokeswoman, Tiffany Brown, said she is happy to see Republicans pursue the same goals as Whitmer’s MI COVID Recovery Plan. Brown said the governor’s office is “ready and eager to work with Republicans” on providing a bipartisan plan for families, small businesses and schools.

“It is also crucial that we pass a plan that helps vaccinate our educators and puts more dollars into classrooms so we can get our kids back in school safely while staying focused on protecting public health,” she said. “This is not the time for partisan games. It’s time to get to work.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.