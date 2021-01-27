Police looking for SUV involved in hit-and-run crash on Martin Luther King Avenue

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding an SUV involved in a serious hit-and-run crash on Martin Luther King Avenue in Flint on Wednesday morning.

The light-colored SUV and a silver Ford Escape were traveling north on Martin Luther King Avenue around 7 a.m. when they collided at Stewart Avenue, according to Michigan State Police. The SUV rear-ended the Escape and continued driving north on Martin Luther King Avenue.

The Ford Escape came to a stop in a yard. Police say the driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who saw the crash or knows where the SUV can be located is asked to call Michigan State Police at 517-202-9966 or 810-965-5029. Anyone who wants to report a tip anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that comes through their tip line that helps lead to an arrest.

