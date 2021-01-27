Republicans turning up the heat on Michigan high school sports ban

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans in the Michigan Legislature are pushing for the return of high school sports.

The Michigan Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee has a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday on a resolution urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to allow for all winter sports to resume.

The Michigan House Oversight Committee is planning a hearing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with the Michigan High School Athletic Association executive director, a group lobbying for the return of winter sports, a high school athletic director, student-athletes and parents.

The current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services epidemic order aimed at preventing COVID-19 does not allow for contact sports, including basketball, hockey, wresting and competitive cheer. Competitions for all of those sports are on hold at Michigan high schools until at least Feb. 21.

Non-contact sports like bowling, gymnastics and skiing are allowed to continue. The Michigan High School Athletic Association has not announced a revised schedule for basketball, hockey, wresting and competitive cheer.

Senate Resolution 7 would urge state health officials to remove the ban on contact sports so high school athletes can begin their seasons. The resolution is not binding as a state law, however.

“Bay County students, parents and administrators can and should be trusted to start winter sports back up,” said Republican State Rep. Tim Beson of Bay City. “As a parent, I’ve heard personally the stress in our community from other parents, coaches and students. Our kids have lost enough already through this pandemic. It’s safe to resume sports, so there’s no reason to take this from them, too.”

Craig Aimar, athletic director at John Glenn High School, said his student-athletes followed all COVID-19 protocols during the fall season like wearing face coverings during competition and completing daily health assessments.

“We are proud to share that we did not have any in-season confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among any of our active student-athletes to date,” Aimar said. “The scientific data shared with athletic directors by the MHSAA indicates that high school competitive sports are extremely safe in relation to COVID-19 and are detrimental to the physical, mental and social well-being of our students.”

