Running safety tips

Ready. Set. Go! Running is one of the most effective and inexpensive ways to work out the body. But whether you’re a marathon runner or a beginner, proper preparation before and after running is crucial. One of the biggest mistakes runners make is doing too much too soon.

“You can’t just run 20 miles and expect your body to actually say ‘hey that was great, let’s just do it again tomorrow,’” explained Gina Pongetti, MPT, MA, CSCS, Achieve Orthopedic Rehab Institute Sports Medicine.

Instead follow the ten percent rule, where you increase your mileage no more than ten percent each week. Also choosing shoes for style over fit and comfort can damage your feet. Eighty-five percent of people are wearing the wrong running shoe size, causing blackened toenails and the increased risk for ankle and knee injuries. Make sure your big toe is at least half an inch from the front of the shoe. You may want to go up a size or two from casual shoes to get a proper fit. And most importantly hydrate, before, during, and after running. Proper hydration now means a better workout tomorrow.

“The next day when you work out, you will actually be able to put more energy into the workout as opposed to the body still residually recovering from the day before,” Pongetti continued.

Want some motivation to start running? Three good apps are: COUCH TO 5K, MAPMYRUN, and RUNKEEPER. All provide motivational features to keep you going. The DJ feature in the app RUNKEEPER even finds music on your phone to match your running speed.

