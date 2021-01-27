Advertisement

Schools closings continue Wednesday in parts of Mid-Michigan

Snow day shoveling in Vergennes Thursday.
Snow day shoveling in Vergennes Thursday.(WCAX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some Mid-Michigan students will get a second day off school this week after the largest snowfall so far this season.

Several school districts canceled classes for Wednesday after the area received several inches of snow Monday night and into Tuesday. By 7 p.m. Tuesday, most schools in Huron County canceled their classes on Wednesday.

Click here for the full list of Mid-Michigan school closings

According to National Weather Service reports, Mid-Michigan received about 3 to 4 inches of snow from the system -- the largest snowfall of the season. The Great Lakes Bay Region reported some of the highest totals in the area.

Snowfall totals include:

  • 4.5 inches near Midland.
  • 4.3 inches at MBS International Airport in Saginaw County.
  • 3.6 inches in Columbiaville.
  • 3.5 inches near Lapeer.
  • 3.3 inches at Bishop International Airport in Flint.
  • 2.5 inches in Grand Blanc.

The snowfall came to an end Tuesday evening as colder than average weather moved in. High temperatures in the low to mid-20s were expected on Wednesday and Thursday with some clearing in the skies.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of Bay City couple gone missing also worried about couple’s baby boy traveling with them
Family: missing Bay City couple, infant found dead in Northern Michigan
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Accumulating snowfall is set to begin overnight and last through Tuesday. Several inches of...
Snow arrives overnight, several inches of accumulation expected through Tuesday
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation
Gov. Whitmer announced MDHHS issued an executive order allowing bars and restaurants to resume...
Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference days before restaurants reopen

Latest News

The intersection of North Michigan Avenue and Schust Road in Carrollton Township.
Stretch of North Michigan Avenue getting upgrades in Saginaw County
Some Mid-Michigan schools took snow days Tuesday, but not as many as normal thanks to virtual...
Fewer schools take snow days in Mid-Michigan amid coronavirus pandemic
The intersection of North Michigan Avenue and Schust Road in Carrollton Township.
Saginaw County upgrading stretch of North Michigan Avenue in Carrollton Township
Kole Wyckhuys served in the Army from 2002-2004.
Transgender veteran is cautiously optimistic over transgender military ban reversal