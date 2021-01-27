Schools closings continue Wednesday in parts of Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some Mid-Michigan students will get a second day off school this week after the largest snowfall so far this season.

Several school districts canceled classes for Wednesday after the area received several inches of snow Monday night and into Tuesday. By 7 p.m. Tuesday, most schools in Huron County canceled their classes on Wednesday.

According to National Weather Service reports, Mid-Michigan received about 3 to 4 inches of snow from the system -- the largest snowfall of the season. The Great Lakes Bay Region reported some of the highest totals in the area.

Snowfall totals include:

4.5 inches near Midland.

4.3 inches at MBS International Airport in Saginaw County.

3.6 inches in Columbiaville.

3.5 inches near Lapeer.

3.3 inches at Bishop International Airport in Flint.

2.5 inches in Grand Blanc.

The snowfall came to an end Tuesday evening as colder than average weather moved in. High temperatures in the low to mid-20s were expected on Wednesday and Thursday with some clearing in the skies.

