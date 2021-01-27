Advertisement

Schools working to fight mental health impacted by the pandemic

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

It’s been roughly 10 months since schools have been in the classroom for in-person learning and it has taken a huge toll on everyone involved teachers, students and even families.

Dorene Towery a school social worker at Westwood Heights Schools says they have doing everything they can to encourage students to keep going.

“I find us providing more services to the parent and the family. A lot of parents are dealing with having to help their student with remote learning do the assignments [and] go to work,” said Towery.

She says the district has provided resources like providing meals for students and families.

Towery focuses primarily on special education students. She says even though being remote has been hard on everyone – they still give them a space where they can express themselves.

“We try to provide that social support. Try to allow the kids’ time to socialize with one another. Teach the coping skills of mindfulness,” said Towery.

“And just help them find their voice so they don’t stuff it down and then one day let it go like a volcano and explode.”

As the district continues their next semester remotely Towery is encouraging everyone to pack their patience.

“Parents and families and teachers we all need to learn to be patient with one another and be flexible and just use the coping skills that we have and use the resources that are around us to move on to what tomorrow is going to bring.”

The Westwood Heights School board will meet on February 3rd to discuss its plans to return to in-person learning.

The Michigan Department of Education created some mental health resources during the pandemic.

To find those details click on the link, HERE.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow day shoveling in Vergennes Thursday.
Schools closings continue Wednesday in parts of Mid-Michigan
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Trash day changing for 23,000 Mid-Michigan households next week
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation

Latest News

Schools throughout the state are going through changes daily whether it be through school...
Schools working to fight mental health impact of pandemic
Snow day shoveling in Vergennes Thursday.
Schools closings continue Wednesday in parts of Mid-Michigan
The intersection of North Michigan Avenue and Schust Road in Carrollton Township.
Stretch of North Michigan Avenue getting upgrades in Saginaw County
Some Mid-Michigan schools took snow days Tuesday, but not as many as normal thanks to virtual...
Fewer schools take snow days in Mid-Michigan amid coronavirus pandemic