Schools working to fight mental health impacted by the pandemic

It’s been roughly 10 months since schools have been in the classroom for in-person learning and it has taken a huge toll on everyone involved teachers, students and even families.

Dorene Towery a school social worker at Westwood Heights Schools says they have doing everything they can to encourage students to keep going.

“I find us providing more services to the parent and the family. A lot of parents are dealing with having to help their student with remote learning do the assignments [and] go to work,” said Towery.

She says the district has provided resources like providing meals for students and families.

Towery focuses primarily on special education students. She says even though being remote has been hard on everyone – they still give them a space where they can express themselves.

“We try to provide that social support. Try to allow the kids’ time to socialize with one another. Teach the coping skills of mindfulness,” said Towery.

“And just help them find their voice so they don’t stuff it down and then one day let it go like a volcano and explode.”

As the district continues their next semester remotely Towery is encouraging everyone to pack their patience.

“Parents and families and teachers we all need to learn to be patient with one another and be flexible and just use the coping skills that we have and use the resources that are around us to move on to what tomorrow is going to bring.”

The Westwood Heights School board will meet on February 3rd to discuss its plans to return to in-person learning.

The Michigan Department of Education created some mental health resources during the pandemic.

