Senior UAW official sentenced to prison time, $342,000 restitution for corruption

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - A senior United Auto Workers official was sentenced to a year in prison and $342,000 in restitution for his role in a wide-ranging corruption scandal at the highest levels of the union.

Edward “Nick” Robinson is one of several UAW officials accused of embezzling from the union or accepting kickbacks from automakers. Robinson was president of the UAW Midwest CAP and former director of the UAW Labor and Employment Training Corp.

The 73-year-old Robinson, who lives in Missouri, pleaded guilty to embezzling UAW dues money from 2010 to 2019 and failing to pay federal income taxes on his illegal income. At least six other senior UAW officials, including two former presidents, have been implicated in the scandal.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says UAW officials concealed personal spending in the cost of UAW Region 5 conferences held in California and Missouri. They allegedly submitted fraudulent expense forms to UAW headquarters for hundreds of thousands of dollars on lavish entertainment and spending.

Robinson received a reduced sentence because he cooperated with prosecutors and due to his serious chronic medical conditions. Prosecutors say he came forward in 2019 with an offer to go undercover to expose embezzlement allegations in the union’s top management.

Schneider said that undercover work helped investigators implicate former UAW presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams, along with board member Vance Pearson.

A U.S. District judge order Robinson to pay back $300,000 in restitution to the UAW and to pay $42,000 to the IRS for back taxes.

“The court’s sentence today demonstrates that individuals who accept responsibility and engage in extraordinary and significant efforts to aid in the investigation of criminal activity will receive a reduced sentence,” Schneider said. ”The court’s sentence also ensures that full restitution will be paid to the UAW and its membership for Robinson’s criminal activity.”

He announced a separate charge and settlement with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday. The automaker was charged with violating the federal Labor Management Relations Act and agreed to pay a $30 million fine.

The following former UAW leaders and Fiat-Chrysler officials already have pleaded guilty to charges from the embezzlement scheme and appeared in court for sentencing:

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Vice President for Employee Relations Alphons Iacobelli (66 months in prison).

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Financial Analyst Jerome Durden (15 months in prison).

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Employee Relations Department Director Michael Brown (12 months in prison).

Former senior UAW officials Virdell King (60 days in prison).

Keith Mickens (12 months in prison).

Nancy A. Johnson (12 months in prison).

Monica Morgan, the widow of UAW Vice President General Holiefield, (18 months in prison).

Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell (15 months in prison).

Former senior UAW official Michael Grimes (28 months in prison).

Former UAW Midwest CAP President Edward “Nick” Robinson (one year in prison).

The following former UAW officials have pleaded guilty to the embezzlement scheme and are awaiting sentencing:

Former UAW President Gary Jones.

Former UAW Vice President Joseph Ashton.

Former senior UAW official Jeffrey “Paycheck” Pietrzyk.

Former UAW Region 5 Director UAW Board member Vance Pearson.

