Sign-up begins for Flint water crisis victims to get $641.2 million settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (1/27/2021) - People impacted by Flint’s water crisis, seeking money for the harm it caused, can now register to file a claim.

One week ago, a federal judge granted preliminary approval to the proposed civil settlement.

With multiple defendants participating, $641.2-million dollars is available.

Registration is now open through March 29th. By registering, you are then able to file a claim to eventually get a portion of the money available. If you have an attorney they’ll likely handle it for you.

Take a look at how you can sign-up:

Visit the Claims Administrator website here

You can then download a paper copy to print, fill out and mail back. Or, you can complete the registration form online.

On the form, you’ll first be asked if from April 25, 2014 to November 16, 2020 were exposed to the contaminated drinking water? You may have been through living in Flint, paying water bills in Flint, owning a business in Flint, or contracting Legionnaires’ disease.

The next page asks for personal information, like your social security number and home address.

Then, sign the form.

And finally, return it by mail or submit it online song with identification documents, like a copy of your ID and birth certificate

“It’s not enough to change the lives and pull people out of poverty and replace what’s been lost, but it’s a little bit of money to take that -- those first steps towards actual recovery and making at least our homes and our bodies safer and making sure our kids have these proper services put in place to help them,” Flint activist Melissa Mays said.

She filed the first lawsuit in November 2015. Six years later, she’s grateful a partial resolution has been met with 4 of the defendants.

Mays has heard the concerns from many adults in the community, fearful they aren’t getting enough. The Judge plans to hold a hearing to listen to them this July.

It’s important to note, anyone wanting to participate in that hearing has to register first.

“Everybody needs to sit down and talk to the attorneys, and the claims administrators and find out what they’re going to get and see if it’s right for them, instead of trying to stop it before it moves forward,” Mays added.

You have 60 days, until March 29th, to register to participate in the civil settlement.

After you submit your registration, you’ll get a form to file your claim.

That’s where you choose from 30 claim categories and provide proof for why you fit in that specific category. The website details what documentations you’ll need.

You could receive compensation as early as August of this year.

Right now, the $641.2-million dollars is coming from the state, McLaren Regional Medical Center, the City of Flint, and Rowe Professional Services.

There are still multiple, outstanding lawsuits against defendants, like the Environmental Protection Agency, JP Morgan Chase, and Veolia and LAN engineering firms.

Attorneys who filed the suit are expecting the Flint community will be able to collect from those parties soon.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the process of joining the civil settlement, a group of attorneys is holding a virtual town hall Thursday night. It starts at 6 p.m.

This team will answer questions and provide you with information on the process of moving the settlement forward. If you want to attend, sign up here.

