Stretch of North Michigan Avenue getting upgrades in Saginaw County

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Road Commission is getting some state help to upgrade a stretch of North Michigan Avenue in Carrollton Township.

These upgrades are critical for the large trucking population in the area.

It’s normal to see cars on the stretch of Michigan Avenue between Shattuck and Schust roads, but trucks are a somewhat rare sight at time because this stretch of road isn’t built to handle them. Almost all of North Michigan Avenue is built to all-season standards, except the stretch between Shattuck and Schust roads.

That will be changing in 2022 thanks to a transportation grant. The Michigan Department of Transportation is providing $375,000 toward the $952,000 project.

“Those heavy, repetitive loads just add to the crumbling infrastructure. That area of Carrolton, you have Michigan Sugar, the asphalt plant and other industry in that area,” said Dan Armentrout, the director of engineering for the road commission.

When winter weather hits, the road base freezes and then thaws in the spring. The roadway can withstand the weight of normal cars during the freeze-thaw cycle, but trucks weighing tons will crumble the roadway.

With trucks forced to avoid the stretch of road for years, they now have another link to moving their goods.

“This provides a link to them to Tittabawassee (Road) to the highway to get their goods and services where they need to go,” Armentrout said.

While a few miles may not seem like much, miles equals money for truck drivers.

“To these kinds of businesses, miles are fuel and that adds to the cost of business,” Armentrout said. “It fills that gap. It adds that infrastructure we need to keep our local businesses moving during the spring season.”

The Saginaw County Road Commission plans to use federal money to complete the cost of the project and hopes to begin construction in the summer of 2022. The road will also see upgrades like shoulder widening, curb and gutter and sidewalk ramp upgrades at intersections.

