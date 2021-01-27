Advertisement

Undersheriff: Bay City couple, 8-month-old child died from exposure to cold

Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle became disabled in a remote area of Ogemaw County.(source: WJRT)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WEST BRANCH, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a man, woman and their young son whose bodies were found in a remote area of northern Michigan died from exposure to cold weather.

Autopsies were completed four days after a snowmobiler found the bodies of 35-year-old Michael Dougherty, 32-year-old Amanda Pomeroy and their 8-month-old son Jacob Dougherty outside a pickup truck in Ogemaw County’s Rose Township.

Undersheriff Paul Frechette says there was no foul play. The family was reported missing on Jan. 16 and their bodies were found Saturday afternoon in a remote wooded area.

Frechette said their pickup truck was stuck on a rock.

Friends and family have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and to provide for the couple’s older daughter, who was not with them when they died.

