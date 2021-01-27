Undersheriff: Bay City couple, 8-month-old child died from exposure to cold

WEST BRANCH, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a man, woman and their young son whose bodies were found in a remote area of northern Michigan died from exposure to cold weather.

Autopsies were completed four days after a snowmobiler found the bodies of 35-year-old Michael Dougherty, 32-year-old Amanda Pomeroy and their 8-month-old son Jacob Dougherty outside a pickup truck in Ogemaw County’s Rose Township.

Undersheriff Paul Frechette says there was no foul play. The family was reported missing on Jan. 16 and their bodies were found Saturday afternoon in a remote wooded area.

Frechette said their pickup truck was stuck on a rock.

Friends and family have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and to provide for the couple’s older daughter, who was not with them when they died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.