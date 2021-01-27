Volunteer groups help Midland homeowner repair their flood damaged home

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - 1/27/2021 - The aftermath of last spring’s devastating flood from several burst dams in mid-Michigan can still be seen and felt by residents still displaced from their homes.

However, help continues to pour in from organizations volunteers.

Several non-profits, including United Way and Habitat for Humanity have partnered with TCF Bank to help flood victims get back into their homes.”

With each dip into a paint container and every stroke of a paint roller, flood damaged residences and lives are being rebuilt.

“The homeowners certainly would not be able to complete such a giant task on their own, So, pulling together community resources, volunteers, generous donors, it’s definitely what United Way stands for,” United Way Disaster Volunteer Manager Bre Sklar told me.

While other volunteers have done previous construction work on this Midland home, it’s the first time in 2021, United Way volunteers are working on a project that Wednesday involved priming and painting, all under the watchful eye of Midland Habitat for Humanity Construction Manager Erich Ostrander.

“It’s pretty nice to be able to help, these people, these families get back into their homes and hopefully make them better than even what they started with.”

Fortunately, repairs have moved indoors, avoiding Tuesday’s snow and colder weather.

“We have 5 volunteers in the home today. Five is definitely enough to get the project done. And it also helps us stay covid safe,” Sklar added.

There are two homes currently being repaired in the Midland area.

This one should be completed in a couple more weeks, with several more homes in the pipeline for this group to repair in in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.