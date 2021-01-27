Advertisement

Volunteer groups help Midland homeowner repair their flood damaged home

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - 1/27/2021 - The aftermath of last spring’s devastating flood from several burst dams in mid-Michigan can still be seen and felt by residents still displaced from their homes.

However, help continues to pour in from organizations volunteers.

Several non-profits, including United Way and Habitat for Humanity have partnered with TCF Bank to help flood victims get back into their homes.”

With each dip into a paint container and every stroke of a paint roller, flood damaged residences and lives are being rebuilt.

“The homeowners certainly would not be able to complete such a giant task on their own, So, pulling together community resources, volunteers, generous donors, it’s definitely what United Way stands for,” United Way Disaster Volunteer Manager Bre Sklar told me.

While other volunteers have done previous construction work on this Midland home, it’s the first time in 2021, United Way volunteers are working on a project that Wednesday involved priming and painting, all under the watchful eye of Midland Habitat for Humanity Construction Manager Erich Ostrander.

“It’s pretty nice to be able to help, these people, these families get back into their homes and hopefully make them better than even what they started with.”

Fortunately, repairs have moved indoors, avoiding Tuesday’s snow and colder weather.

“We have 5 volunteers in the home today. Five is definitely enough to get the project done. And it also helps us stay covid safe,” Sklar added.

There are two homes currently being repaired in the Midland area.

This one should be completed in a couple more weeks, with several more homes in the pipeline for this group to repair in in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow day shoveling in Vergennes Thursday.
Schools closings continue Wednesday in parts of Mid-Michigan
Trash day changing for 23,000 Mid-Michigan households next week
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation

Latest News

Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.
Mid-Michigan hospitals ease visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases fall
Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder made a virtual pre-trial court appearance over misdemeanor...
Former Gov. Snyder’s attorneys say evidence against him has fatal flaw
Joe & Lewie's Penalty Box in Fenton
Restaurants say delivery services are convenient -- but at a cost
A Genesee County resident receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Meijer Pharmacy's...
Meijer, Genesee County Health Department sort out COVID-19 vaccine confusion
Ambulance
Genesee County dispatchers juggle ambulances during shortage of units