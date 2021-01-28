Advertisement

Cold today with a few flurries

Highs near 20 degrees.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south will keep our winds out of the NW today,  helping to bring in clouds and give us scattered lake effect flurries. You might see a little sun between the clouds. It’s cold today with highs only in the low 20s and that breeze making it feel more like the single digits to low teens.

Tonight more of our clouds break apart as another high pressure system drops in from the north. This will help to break more of our clouds apart, helping temperatures to drop into the single digits.

We’ll have some sun tomorrow with highs into the mid 20s.

It’ll then be another cold morning on Saturday!

