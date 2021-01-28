Advertisement

Fenton Adopt-A-Pet helps rescue dozens of dogs from West Virginia hoarding situation

By Mark Bullion
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton Adopt-A-Pet has come to the rescue of dozens of dogs that were in a West Virginia hoarding situation a couple weeks ago, after the owner passed away.

“There really wasn’t much time to take it all in and to feel the despair,” said Director Jody Maddock.

Around 75 small and medium sized dogs and a variety of breeds were living on a wooded property just feet away from the Ohio River.

Many of the dogs covered in mud. No food to be found. No veterinary care. No social interaction. No life that dogs like these truly deserve.

“You’re walking in mud that’s just filled with feces and urine and blood from the fights,” Maddock said.

But with help comes hope. Fenton Adopt-A-Pet was able to rescue 35 of the 75 dogs. Other rescue groups took some of the more aggressive dogs.

Around 20 of the 35 pooches are now in foster homes through the organization.

“Their tail between their legs and heads down, their eyes were so wide open, because they were so so scared, and just within a few days, many of them have made baby steps,” she said.

Baby steps like taking chicken or treats from your hand, wagging tails, and a lesser sense of fear, because that’s all these dogs have known for so long.

“They lived in mud. They didn’t live with a couch, a dog bed, with toys, so they don’t really know what that means yet,” Maddock added.

The hope is they will with time, training, patience, care and love, they will be adopted out to become man’s best friend.

Fenton Adopt-A-Pet will eventually put these dogs up for adoption; however, it will take quite some time.

The organization’s director said to keep an eye on their website in the coming weeks and months: https://www.adoptapetfenton.com/

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trash day changing for 23,000 Mid-Michigan households next week
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Undersheriff: Bay City couple, 8-month-old child died from exposure to cold
Snow day shoveling in Vergennes Thursday.
Schools closings continue Wednesday in parts of Mid-Michigan
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Michigan Republicans unveil COVID-19 relief and recovery proposal
Fenton Road and 12th Street
Double shooting outside Flint liquor store leaves man dead, woman critical

Latest News

Vacant house in Flint.
Genesee County Land Bank awarded $76680 to address blight in Flint
The logos of the Apps Facebook, Snapchat and Whats App are on the display of an iPhone,...
Genesee County Sheriff holds virtual townhall on internet safety
Vacant house in Flint.
Genesee County Land Bank awarded $76680 to help fight blight in Flint
3-2 vote approves Midland road diet
Not all in Midland want to go on a “road diet” after city council vote