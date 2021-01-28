Former Gov. Snyder’s attorneys say evidence against him has fatal flaw

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Attorneys for former Gov. Rick Snyder filed a motion in court this week to get criminal charges against him dismissed.

Snyder is facing two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with Flint’s deadly water emergency.

His attorneys first claimed the charges were filed in the wrong court, because Snyder was always in Lansing when the allegations against him took place -- not in Genesee County. The second motion asks the court to stop the clock on pre-trial filing deadlines until their motion to dismiss is considered.

They claim Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud breached investigative protocol by having her own team search and seize evidence belonging to Snyder and his staff in June 2019.

Prosecutors did not directly answer the claim from Snyder’s legal counsel in a statement issued Wednesday.

“The court is the appropriate forum to litigate this case, and that includes any necessary response to defense counsel’s continued meritless attacks,” the statement says.

