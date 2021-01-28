Genesee County dispatchers juggle ambulances during shortage of units

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (1/27/2021) - “It’s hard if you’ve got somebody on the other end of that phone and their loved one is either dying or they’re, you know, they’re having chest pain, they can’t breathe,” Genesee County 9-1-1 Deputy Director Tim Jones shared.

Earlier this week ABC12 first reported Genesee County is dealing with a shortage of available EMS units to respond to 9-1-1 calls.

That means if you call for an ambulance it may take a few minutes longer than usual to get to you. But officials want you to know, you will get help.

On average, Genesee County 9-1-1 shared dispatchers receive about 5,300 medical calls per month that they dispatch to the 7 ambulance companies in town. But when COVID-19 hit, the Deputy Director explained those calls increased every month. At its highest, 9-1-1 got 6,100 tier 1 medical calls in August 2020.

“A tier one medical is something such as trouble breathing, heart chest pain, maybe unconscious, semi conscious, could be an injury accident, it could be a fall,” Jones explained.

Those calls are emergencies, top priorities. They dispatch ambulances immediately to those scenes. To do that, they always find the closest one.

But around Halloween 2020, Jones started noticing an issue, even with up to 44 ambulances operating at a time.

“We’ve run out, they’re all already tied up, they’re already out of service, they’re already on a call,” he explained.

Why? Jones said there’s a shortage of actual EMTs able to staff the ambulances. And the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a number of issues:

- Patient drop off at the hospitals takes longer

- Fewer crews are available due to COVID-19 exposure and quarantine

- And, it takes longer sanitizing and preparing the rig

“Now we have to look at -- is it that tier two needs a transport versus a tier one? If that ambulance hasn’t gotten to the tier two location, we re-divert that ambulance to the now the serious ambulance call,” Jones shared.

That’s one of the solutions, if no EMS unit is available. Jones said dispatchers have also sent the police or fire first to handle the call, or they call in mutual aid from another county.

That’s happened 3 times so far. Most recently, Jones shared an ambulance in Lapeer County was closer to Davison than the only Genesee County one available 22 miles away.

“We don’t change, even though COVID is here. We still do the same job 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days and we have a committed staff of dispatchers and call takers that that is their sole being is to help these people,” Jones said.

Again, there is no need to panic. If you need help, Genesee County 911 will get an ambulance to you.

But Jones did note that this issue will take some time to work out. He said there likely won’t be a clear, long-term solution until the pandemic is over.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.