Genesee County Land Bank awarded $76680 to address blight in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(01/28/21)”They’re out there every single day, cleaning up and making improvements in their own neighborhoods. We have to figure out what are they are doing and what can we do to support them as well,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director, Michael Freeman.

And now, thanks to a more than a $76000 dollar grant from the Mott Foundation- the Genesee County Land Bank has the financial resources that will be used to put together a plan to help rid the city of Flint, of blight.

Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman says they have their work cut out for them.

“We have probably about 2500 properties that still need to be demolished that just we own. And probably there’s around 4500 properties total that between the land bank and privately owned structures that need to be demolished,” Freeman said.

The Land Bank will partner with the Flint Police Foundation, a non-profit established to support police crime fighting techniques in Flint, and the city-- to move the plan forward.

“It’s everybody’s fight. We need to stop the illegal dumpers. The city of Flint is taking a hard line there. And then we have to identify all the blighted problems that we have. And with the philanthropic, the landbank is now creating a mechanism to be able to identify where we are so we can have a better attack plan to resolve this very, very serious issue in our community,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the city on this agenda item. We’re going to work diligently with our partners who are working on blight elimination within the city,” Freeman said the work has already begun.

“We already engaged the consultants. She’s beginning her work. We’ve got the scope of services down and so ideally, we will see some tangible outcomes, in maybe the next months,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.