Genesee County Sheriff holds virtual townhall on internet safety

The logos of the Apps Facebook, Snapchat and Whats App are on the display of an iPhone,...
The logos of the Apps Facebook, Snapchat and Whats App are on the display of an iPhone, Germany, city of Osterode, 15 February 2016. Photo by: Frank May/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images(WIBW)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -”Their entire life is text messaging back and forth with other people. And so do you know who your child is messaging direct messaging, having conversations with?” said Voice for Children, Executive Director, Nyse Holloman.

It’s a question the Genesee County Sheriff and his partners at Voices for Children want parents to know the answer to prevent a child from becoming a victim of a sexual predator.

“Let me introduce you yo Lucas Gatewood is 26 years old. This in Lansing 80 miles from where we are right this very moment, he met a victim on Snapchat. The victim was innocent.” said Genesee County Sheriff, Chris Swanson.

Thursday, Sheriff Chris Swanson held a GHOST virtual town hall to talk about how predators are finding their victims on social media-- including some newer apps being used.

“There’s snapchat, Instagram, Facebook messenger. Everybody says Facebook is dead. it’s not. A lot of the conversations we see is strictly through Facebook messenger. And Snapchat the big story out there, is I can send something and it will disappear. That’s not true,” said

Voices for Children is a child advocacy organization serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties.

The group’s Executive Director Nsye Holloman says there are signs parents can watch out for.

“It could be that your kid is spending more time in their room. The door is locked, there was a change in their physical demeanor their grades are changing because they’re depressed about the fact that they are being fixed or they don’t know what to say they don’t know how to come to you and one of the, I think the key thing is that you have to remember is teaching your kids that even if they make a mistake. That’s right, they’re not going to get in trouble because one of the things that the pedophiles really want to hone in on the kids is if you tell your parents, you’re going to get in trouble, their entire life,” Holloman said.

And for anyone interested, the sheriff has another virtual town hall -- scheduled for February 9th.

