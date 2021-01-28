Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer urges Legislature to pass $5.6 billion MI COVID Recovery Plan

At the State of the State on Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to get a major...
At the State of the State on Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to get a major percentage of Michiganders vaccinated as soon as possible.(WJRT)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - At the State of the State on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is hoping to get a major percentage of Michiganders vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Let’s end this pandemic. Make your plan to get vaccinated, and keep wearing your mask until this pandemic is over. Let’s join forces to jumpstart our economy.”

She says over 800,000 vaccines have been distributed and she wants to continue getting people vaccinated as soon as it becomes available.

“Our medical objective is to vaccinate at least 70% of our population age 16 and up as soon as possible. The quicker we do this, the quicker we’ll have the normalcy we all crave – family gatherings, travel, graduations, concerts, and more.” said Whitmer.

The governor’s MI COVID Recovery Plan states that they will use federal funding to ramp up vaccine distribution with the goal of having 50,000 shots in arms per day.

“I invite the Legislature to partner with me on the health of our people, the education of our kids and the resurgence of our economy. Let’s get the MI COVID Recovery Plan passed immediately,” Whitmer said.

Michigan House Republicans have proposed a $3.5 billion coronavirus recovery plan that threatens to withhold billons from K-12 schools unless Whitmer gives up her administration’s power to prohibit in-person instruction.

The governor is encouraging state representatives to pass her $5.6 billion COVID relief plan immediately.

“To the legislative leaders tuning in: our job now is to fix the damn road ahead – together. Let’s commit to the strong bipartisan action we took last year and focus that same energy to end the pandemic, grow our economy and get our kids back on track,” Whitmer said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow day shoveling in Vergennes Thursday.
Schools closings continue Wednesday in parts of Mid-Michigan
Trash day changing for 23,000 Mid-Michigan households next week
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation

Latest News

Bridgeport High School
Mid-Michigan schools, advocates react to stalled federal aid dollars
Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.
Mid-Michigan hospitals ease visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases fall
Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder made a virtual pre-trial court appearance over misdemeanor...
Former Gov. Snyder’s attorneys say evidence against him has fatal flaw
Joe & Lewie's Penalty Box in Fenton
Restaurants say delivery services are convenient -- but at a cost