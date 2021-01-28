Gov. Whitmer urges Legislature to pass $5.6 billion MI COVID Recovery Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - At the State of the State on Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is hoping to get a major percentage of Michiganders vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Let’s end this pandemic. Make your plan to get vaccinated, and keep wearing your mask until this pandemic is over. Let’s join forces to jumpstart our economy.”

She says over 800,000 vaccines have been distributed and she wants to continue getting people vaccinated as soon as it becomes available.

“Our medical objective is to vaccinate at least 70% of our population age 16 and up as soon as possible. The quicker we do this, the quicker we’ll have the normalcy we all crave – family gatherings, travel, graduations, concerts, and more.” said Whitmer.

The governor’s MI COVID Recovery Plan states that they will use federal funding to ramp up vaccine distribution with the goal of having 50,000 shots in arms per day.

“I invite the Legislature to partner with me on the health of our people, the education of our kids and the resurgence of our economy. Let’s get the MI COVID Recovery Plan passed immediately,” Whitmer said.

Michigan House Republicans have proposed a $3.5 billion coronavirus recovery plan that threatens to withhold billons from K-12 schools unless Whitmer gives up her administration’s power to prohibit in-person instruction.

The governor is encouraging state representatives to pass her $5.6 billion COVID relief plan immediately.

“To the legislative leaders tuning in: our job now is to fix the damn road ahead – together. Let’s commit to the strong bipartisan action we took last year and focus that same energy to end the pandemic, grow our economy and get our kids back on track,” Whitmer said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.