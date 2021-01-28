JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Clouds made a return to Mid-Michigan Thursday, courtesy of the lake-effect snow machine. Cold west-northwesterly winds blowing in across the still mostly open waters of lakes Superior and Michigan stirred up a good bit of cloud cover. Some of the clouds even spit out some flakes of snow. Overnight, the clouds be break-up and the temperatures will tumble. Many of us will see readings dip into the single numbers early Friday morning.

Friday will be brighter across the ABC12 viewing, but temperatures will continue to hold a little bit below the average which is now 30-degrees. Lows Friday night may again sneak down into the single digits before some clouds move back in overhead. The cloud deck will quickly thicken-up Saturday afternoon as winds shift in off of Lake Huron. Overall, in won’t be a bad winter’s day at all. Highs for the day will be in the middle, to upper 20s.

For Saturday night and Sunday, lower Michigan will be brushed by a winter storm that will be making a move across the Ohio Valley. This will result in mostly cloudy skies, and a chance for some light snow and snow showers. The heaviest accumulations will, most certainly, miss us to the south. There will be, however, some light accumulations across the southern parts of the state and , perhaps, the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. We’ll keep an eye on it! - JR