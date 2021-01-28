Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A big pile of cold air made a push into the state behind Tuesday’s snow.  In fact, as the clouds broke up a little bit early Wednesday morning, a few spots saw temperatures dip into the single digits.  Even with a decent amount of sunshine, high temperatures Wednesday afternoon moved only into the middle 20s.  Expect the cold air to stick around for a few more days.

The clouds will be moving in and out of the area through the night, but I think we will see enough starlight to see temperatures spike down into the single-numbers early Thursday morning.  Otherwise, as some clouds move in from time-to-time, temperatures will rise a little bit with that blanket overhead.  Thursday afternoon will feature a little bit of sunshine and highs in the lower 20s.

It will pretty much be the same scenario for Friday, but I do think there will be a little more sunshine during the afternoon.  The clouds will be on the increase Saturday as a pretty decent storm system moves toward the Ohio Valley.  I think the bulk of that storm will miss us to the south, but there will be a chance of some light snow showers for the southern parts of the area to end the weekend. - JR

Most Read

Snow day shoveling in Vergennes Thursday.
Schools closings continue Wednesday in parts of Mid-Michigan
Trash day changing for 23,000 Mid-Michigan households next week
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation

Latest News

A Cold Night is Well Underway...
JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report
A Couple of Very Cold Nights are in Store...
JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report
A Couple of Very Cold Nights are in Store...
JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report
Cold Temperatures
Cold temperatures to finish out the week