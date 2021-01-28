Meijer, Genesee County Health Department sort out COVID-19 vaccine confusion

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Meijer and the Genesee County Health Department had to sort out some confusion with COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Wednesday.

The health department put out an alert in the morning telling people that appointments scheduled through a Meijer Pharmacy at the health department or Hamilton Community Health Network clinic are not valid appointments. But Meijer says they never directed anyone to an appointment other than one of their stores.

The main problem appeared to be interpretation. At least one person initially had trouble figuring out where to take her husband for his shot, which was scheduled at the Meijer pharmacy on Center Road in Burton.

“He was all set to go this afternoon and then I saw the post from the Genesee County Health Department that said if you have a confirmation for either of the locations -- one being the Burton Clinic and one being the Genesee County Health Department -- that those are not valid appointments,” said Rhonda Lessel.

Meijer said they say they never directed anyone to go to either the Hamilton Community Health Burton Clinic or the Genesee County Health Department. A spokesperson said there was confusion with a handful of people in how they interpreted the official communication telling them they had an appointment.

An official letter from Meijer says the location is Burton Clinic 1. A Google search shows the Hamilton clinic as the first location to pop up. The Hamilton clinic is located right next to the Genesee County Health Department Burton Clinic on South Saginaw Street.

But looking farther down the Meijer letter, it gives the actual physical address of 2333 S. Center Road. That is actually the address for the Meijer store in Burton.

“I know that people are anxious and people want to get the vaccine, so when you see that invitation, my husband said I felt like I won the lottery,” Lessel said.

She said her husband originally wasn’t going to go for his appointment, but after helping her clear the air between the health department and Meijer he decided to get the shot.

Meijer and the Genesee County Health Department reminded everyone that their COVID-19 vaccination programs are operated separately.

