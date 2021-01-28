Advertisement

Michigan COVID relief grant will help owner fully staff restaurant when reopening on Feb. 1

Mid-Michigan small businesses taking advantage of Michigan survival grant worth $55 million
Michigan COVID relief grant will help owner fully staff restaurant when reopening on Feb. 1
Michigan COVID relief grant will help owner fully staff restaurant when reopening on Feb. 1(Ryan Smith/WJRT)
By Michael Nafso
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - (01/27/2020) - Mid-Michigan small businesses are taking advantage of a Michigan survival grant worth $55 million, providing to those who need it most like retail stores, gyms, bowling alleys, and restaurants.

Business can get a maximum grant of $15,000 if it has been partially closed or $20,000 if it is fully closed in agreement with state coronavirus restrictions.

“It just helps us move forward. That’s the main thing because we have lost so much this year. I mean if you think about it, in the year 2020, we were closed more than we were open,” John Panos said.

Panos is the owner of Liberty Family Dining in Flushing.

He applied for the grant right when it opened on January 19 at 9:00 in the morning.

ABC12 reached out to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and they say they received more than 34,000 applications, which is about the same as the entire population of Bay City.

On Wednesday, Panos found out that he was one of the small businesses that will be getting the grant money.

“With this little bit of a cushion, I can staff accordingly like we were previously and make sure that everyone is getting their wages, and hopefully, it’s the end of this, and we can start rolling like we were before,” Panos said.

On February 1, restaurants like Liberty Family Dining will be allowed to reopen with new restrictions like 25% capacity and a 10:00 p.m. curfew.

Panos says the grant allows his to keep all his staff working their full shifts despite only having a quarter of the capacity.

In the meantime, he’ll continue looking out for additional support.

“I think anybody as a business owner that has an interest in a business should be looking out because you never know, and it’s good to have that cushion to get through these times,” Panos said.

Panos says he’s waiting to hear from several friends and family members who also own businesses to see if they were approved

The MEDC website says the grant selection process began on Monday, January 25, and funds will be dispersed between January 29 and February 28.

To visit the MEDC homepage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow day shoveling in Vergennes Thursday.
Schools closings continue Wednesday in parts of Mid-Michigan
Trash day changing for 23,000 Mid-Michigan households next week
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation

Latest News

Bridgeport High School
Mid-Michigan schools, advocates react to stalled federal aid dollars
At the State of the State on Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer is hoping to get a major...
Gov. Whitmer urges Legislature to pass $5.6 billion MI COVID Recovery Plan
Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.
Mid-Michigan hospitals ease visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases fall
Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder made a virtual pre-trial court appearance over misdemeanor...
Former Gov. Snyder’s attorneys say evidence against him has fatal flaw