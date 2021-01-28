Mid-Michigan hospitals ease visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases fall

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decreasing statewide, MidMichigan Health and Covenant Healthcare are easing some of their visitor restrictions.

At the five MidMichigan Health hospitals, patients in certain units who are not COVID-19 positive are allowed two visitors at a time. These visits should happen in the patient’s room and face masks are required.

At Covenant facilities, adult patients now are allowed one visitor while pediatric patients are allowed two visitors. All visitors must wear a face covering and practice social distancing while they are in the facility.

Call ahead or check each hospital’s website for more information on visiting hours and other guidelines.

