Advertisement

Mid-Michigan hospitals ease visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases fall

Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.
Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decreasing statewide, MidMichigan Health and Covenant Healthcare are easing some of their visitor restrictions.

At the five MidMichigan Health hospitals, patients in certain units who are not COVID-19 positive are allowed two visitors at a time. These visits should happen in the patient’s room and face masks are required.

At Covenant facilities, adult patients now are allowed one visitor while pediatric patients are allowed two visitors. All visitors must wear a face covering and practice social distancing while they are in the facility.

Call ahead or check each hospital’s website for more information on visiting hours and other guidelines.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow day shoveling in Vergennes Thursday.
Schools closings continue Wednesday in parts of Mid-Michigan
Trash day changing for 23,000 Mid-Michigan households next week
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Family of victims in ‘numbing pain’ following death of Bay City couple and 8-month-old baby boy
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Police: Bodies of missing Bay County family located outside stranded vehicle
Michigan hunting and outdoors company faces investigation

Latest News

Healthsource WJRT
Running safety tips
A Michigan prescription drug task force is releasing four recommendations to lower prices.
Michigan task force releases 4-part plan to lower prescription drug prices
Seizure free without using medication
Seizure free without using medication
Healthsource WJRT
The difference between dementia and delirium