Mid-Michigan schools, advocates react to stalled federal aid dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (1/27/2021)--Republicans in the State Legislature have introduced a new COVID-19 relief plan. But GOP leaders want something in return. In exchange for more than a billion-dollars in federal school aid money, they want Whitmer to give up her power to prohibit in-person learning and school sports.

Michigan house republicans handed Governor Gretchen Whitmer an ultimatum Wednesday: surrender her pandemic powers or hold up $1.6-billion in pre-approved federal aid money to schools.

Critical dollars Michigan’s cash-strapped school districts, like Bridgeport-Spaulding, are counting on for relief.

“There’s a sense of urgency and I share that complete sense of urgency.”

According to an analysis by Bridge Magazine, Bridgeport Spaulding was in line to receive just under $4-million or roughly $2600 per student. Superintendent Mark Whelton.

“It’s really trying to plan out for a future that’s uncertain,” he said. “That comes with expenses that we can’t predict.”

Like countless other districts, taking on water under a wave of pandemic-fueled purchases: things like PPE gear, retooling buildings to COVID standards and digital technology.

“Our families are struggling every day,” Whelton related. “The work that we’re putting in in education is important.”

The money, part of the latest round of federal coronavirus relief measures signed in December and administered through the CARES Act. State lawmakers are responsible for spreading the wealth and allocating that money.

Education advocates slammed the decision to stall aid Wednesday: the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators warned in a statement on its website “federal dollars for learning should not be used as a bargaining chip” and that the debate “should not hold hostage these desperately needed funds for our schools, and ultimately, Michigan’s children.”

“We forget about the kids and the families,” Whelton said. “We’re moving beyond the politics. Let’s make this happen for kids and give them choices and options.”

The Michigan GOP signaled Wednesday the distribution of any funding would hinge on Whitmer first giving up her power and the power of the state health department to shutter in-person learning and athletic events, ceding that authority to local health departments.

