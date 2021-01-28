Not all in Midland want to go on a “road diet” after city council vote

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The decision to go on diet can be a tough one.

That seems to be the case with a road diet as well.

Its been talked about in Midland for years.

On Monday, the city council voted to remove one lane on busy Buttles Street.

The vote is already spawning an online petition to reverse the decision.

“I think this could help us enhance quality of the life in Midland,” says mayor Maureen Donker, who voted in favor of a plan to trim Buttles Street from three to two lanes of traffic.

The hope is traffic will slow down and pedestrians will have more access.

“If you are heading from Bay City or Saginaw to Mt. Pleasant, maybe more Bay City, that is the route you would take,” says Steve Arnosky.

Arnosky voted against the plan, worried that a previous study indicated there were more accidents when it was temporarily trimmed to two lanes.

“You take that and the fact that at least a majority of the people that I spoke to or wrote to me, or so forth were against it,” he says in explaining the no vote.

The city council vote was close, 3-2. It has spawned an online petition on change.org, asking the Michigan Department of Transportation to not accept the city council recommendation.

Donker says MDOT determined the increased accidents in the study were due to mainly driver error.

“We heard what people were saying, they were concerned about turnoffs, they were concerned about trucks in the big turns, so in conversations with MDOT, there will be a place where there are two lanes, but there will also be places for turn lanes,” says Donker.

She says support for the project from residents is split.

“I have gotten letters both for and against the road diet, but when people say I don’t like it, they say its dumb, you are stupid, that’s just an opinion, its not saying facts, what would they like, why won’t it work, there is no factual basis behind it,” she says.

Still, Arnosky is concerned because most of the people he has heard from are against it.

“You open it up for input from the community and you seemingly ignore it, that’s the one real danger here that we’ve had,” he says.

MDOT says it could go either way with this, but if the city hands it a resolution calling for the switch from three to two lanes, they will begin to design the project.

