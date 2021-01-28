Restaurants say delivery services are convenient -- but at a cost

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Food delivery is very popular in the era of COVID-19.

While these delivery services are convenient, they come at a cost for customers and local businesses. Restaurant owners say it’s hurting their bottom line.

“It has been as high as $800 a month. It’s based on the amount of business done on the delivery platform. It really cuts into the profits. And this time with the pandemic food costs have gone up and to get food to the building have gone up,” said John Todorovsky, owner of Joe & Lewie’s Penalty Box in Fenton.

He has kept a subscription with Grubhub since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and deals with other food delivery platforms. Joe & Lewie’s has a tablet that tracks the number of sales done with Grubhub.

Todorovsky said Grubhub takes around 20% of the price from each transaction. So on average it costs his restaurant several hundred dollars a month. Todorovsky agreed to the subscription amount when he signed up because he’s trying to keep the lights and heat on.

“We feel using the third-party delivery system, we are keying in to a customer base that would have not ordered from us -- that might not have a way to get here or they don’t want to leave the house,” he said. “They are comfortable and just came home from work and are relaxing and decide to go with a delivery system.”

A Grubhub spokesman acknowledged restaurants are facing tough times during the coronavirus pandemic. The delivery service has devoted hundreds of millions of dollars to help establishments over the past year.

“We allow restaurants to choose which solutions on Grubhub are best for their business: from our commission-free Direct Order Toolkit that allows restaurants to use Grubhub’s technology to offer online ordering on their own channels, to the Grubhub Marketplace used by 30 million diners to discover restaurants, which only pay Grubhub when we generate orders for their business,” the Grubhub spokesman said.

