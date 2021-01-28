Advertisement

Robinhood restricts stock trading in GameStop, other companies

GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The online trading platform Robinhood is moving to restrict trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to rabid buying by smaller investors.

GameStop stock has rocketed from below $20 earlier this month to more than $400 Thursday as a volunteer army of investors on social media challenged big institutions who had placed market bets that the stock would fall.

Among the restrictions announced by Robinhood on Thursday, investors would only be able to sell their positions and not open new ones in some cases, and Robinhood will try to slow the amount of trading using borrowed money.

Besides GameStop, Robinhood said trading in stocks such as AMC Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Blackberry, Nokia, Express Inc., Koss Corp. and Naked Brand Group would be affected by the new restrictions.

Some big institutions such as Citron Research and Melvin Capital had placed bets that GameStop shares would fall as the company tries to transform itself from a bricks and mortar retailer to a seller of online video games.

But smaller investors rallied to the stock. By sending the stock soaring higher, they forced the big players to cover their bets by buying the stock, increasing the stock even further.

Robinhood’s stated goal is to “democratize” investing and to bring more regular people into investing. But the company has run afoul of regulators who say the company downplays the risks of trading. Robinhood says it is making moves to better educate users of its platform about those risks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trash day changing for 23,000 Mid-Michigan households next week
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Undersheriff: Bay City couple, 8-month-old child died from exposure to cold
Snow day shoveling in Vergennes Thursday.
Schools closings continue Wednesday in parts of Mid-Michigan
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Michigan Republicans unveil COVID-19 relief and recovery proposal
Fenton Road and 12th Street
Double shooting outside Flint liquor store leaves man dead, woman critical

Latest News

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Indianapolis teen charged in fatal shootings of family
Texas leaders discuss Biden's new border policies
Texas leaders discuss Biden's new border policies
Two doses of the two coronavirus vaccines currently authorized in the United States are needed...
Get 2nd COVID vaccine on time, CDC urges
This file photo shows the Space Shuttle Challenger Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.
LIVE: NASA to pay tribute to fallen heroes on Day of Remembrance