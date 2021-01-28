Advertisement

Veterans housing facility to shutter Jan. 31, vets scramble to find other housing

By Mark Bullion
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - A veterans housing facility in Corunna is temporarily shutting down as of January 31st, to restructure and re-launch the organization.

Residents at Fiddler’s Green said they’re being kicked out. Management said they’re being relocated to another facility.

”I’m shedding more tears over these guys. I’m a crying marine I guess you might say. I can’t sit by and let people take advantage and do wrong to people. I just can’t do it,” said U.S. Marine veteran Mark Roberts who has been living at Fiddler’s Green in Corunna since October.

“All of us were promised a rose garden so to speak, and we ended up getting the shaft,” Roberts said.

That promise, came from former director Eric Motz who we spoke to in early September as the facility was getting ready to open.

Motz, according to Fiddler’s Green current management is now under investigation for improper acts.

The extent of those improper acts is not known.

Pictures sent to ABC12 show the facility now in disarray with furniture and other items scattered about, projects in the works now at a standstill, and residents left to fend for themselves.

Roberts said there is little to no staff, no cleaning being done, and food has become scarce.

“It’s 12:23. Nobody around. Nobody to take care of anybody. Absolutely nobody up. Nobody around,” he said.

Roberts, who has seen a lot in his 62 years of life -- 4 of those in the service -- called it the worst place he has ever lived.

“I’m without heat now. My girlfriend down the hall doesn’t have heat, and has not had heat since they’ve been here. I’ve got a toilet that’s plugged up since I’ve lived here for three months now,” he said.

And that time will be coming to an end January 31, when residents either have to move to Fiddler’s Green Bad Axe facility or find another place to stay while they go through an internal reorganization.

“This was supposed to be veteran run and veteran owned, and this has not been that all along,” he said.

Roberts does have a friend in the Owosso area he’s planning to live with for the time being.

We tried asking about the living conditions inside the facility, but our reporter was hung up on.

We also reached out to the facility’s former director, Eric Motz and Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian Begole for comment on the investigation into the former director.

Our phone calls were not returned.

