Advertisement

5 people, including 11 month old shot in Flint

Breaking news
Breaking news(WSAW)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (1/28/2021) - A woman is dead, and a baby is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint.

Flint police were called to a home on Tebo Street around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Police Chief Terrance Green up to five victims were shot, including an 11 month old baby boy.

There is no other information available about the other victims.

Investigators say there is no suspect information, however they believe there were two different groups involved in a dispute.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Stay with ABC 12 for continuing updates on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trash day changing for 23,000 Mid-Michigan households next week
Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Undersheriff: Bay City couple, 8-month-old child died from exposure to cold
Snow day shoveling in Vergennes Thursday.
Schools closings continue Wednesday in parts of Mid-Michigan
Mid-Michigan lawmakers react to open-carry ban at Michigan Capitol
Michigan Republicans unveil COVID-19 relief and recovery proposal
Fenton Road and 12th Street
Double shooting outside Flint liquor store leaves man dead, woman critical

Latest News

GM wants to move away from gasoline powered vehicles
GM unveils an ambitious green plan for its vehicle fleet
Joey Spencer beat COVID-19 in November, and now the Linden native returns to the ring for his...
Linden’s Joey Spencer looks to beat his second opponent in two months
GM wants to move away from gasoline powered vehicles
GM unveils ambitious plan for its vehicles
Linden's Joey Spencer looks to make a statement in his first 8 round fight