5 people, including 11 month old shot in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (1/28/2021) - A woman is dead, and a baby is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint.

Flint police were called to a home on Tebo Street around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Police Chief Terrance Green up to five victims were shot, including an 11 month old baby boy.

There is no other information available about the other victims.

Investigators say there is no suspect information, however they believe there were two different groups involved in a dispute.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Stay with ABC 12 for continuing updates on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.