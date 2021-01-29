Angling for options: MI commercial fisheries fear for future amid feud with DNR

HURON CO., Mich. (WJRT) (1/28/2021)--A dispute between the DNR and commercial fishing industry has one local fishery warning much of the fresh catch this summer might come from north of the border… Canada.

That back and forth has since turned into a lawsuit over regulations that have those fisheries crying foul.

“Absolutely devastating to the industry, for sure.”

The weathered building at the end of this rugged, icy quay holds a place of prominence in this small town USA.

“You can see the boats come in and we have live catfish in the tank,” Lakon Williams related.

In the not too distant past, more than a dozen commercial fisheries plied their trade in Bay Port -- a sleepy unincorporated fishing town tucked into the corrugated coastline of Saginaw Bay. Bay Port Fish Company numbers among the few that remain.

“It’s not a good thing. A lot of the guys won’t even fish, so basically, they’ll be out of business.”

They’ve weathered every challenge with Captain Tod Williams at the helm, but this latest battle they see as one for their very existence.

“When we didn’t get our licenses, they said, well, if you do not agree with these bills… we’re going to go back to the old statute from 1929… take away a lot of the things that we’ve done,” Williams explained.

So, the Michigan DNR introduced new industry regulations: things like no fishing in water deeper than 80 feet, outright bans that apply during certain time periods. State regulators did that when the department’s would-be legislative fix -- intended to update Michigan’s hundred year old fishing laws—fell flat.

Daughter Lakon Williams worries if the regulations last, it may prove the albatross around this second generation family business’ neck.

“It’s basically extortion in my opinion,” Lakon said. “It’s a shame because it’s not just us 13 full time fisheries that are going to be burnt. It’s restaurants and it’s your tourism.”

Keeping busy selling the catch they put on ice at the end of last season, Lakon still feels a legislative fix is the way forward. She just hopes it comes in time to ensure the fresh catch stays local and Pure Michigan.

The trade group representing commercial fishermen including Bay Port Fishing Company has filed a lawsuit, looking for an injunction to walk back the new rules.

The DNR said it wouldn’t comment on pending litigation.

