Flint area doctor, sentenced to 328 years in prison, looking to be release

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ve been seeing federal inmates pardoned, their sentences commuted, even getting compassionate release for COVID-19 in recent weeks

An attorney for a former Flint Township doctor is trying to get her client released.

He was sentenced to prison for 328 years.

“I was informed there was a doctor sitting in a high security prion serving a 328 year sentence and I did not believe it,” says attorney Anjali Prasad.

Prasad, a former federal prosecutor, is talking about the case of former Flint Township doctor Mukunda Mukherjee.

The doctor was arrested in 2004. He was eventually convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and 44 counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

“Nobody died, I am not hear to argue if it was right or wrong, I am just hear to say this was the crime,” says Prasad.

Court papers indicate the doctor turned down a plea deal that would have put him behind bars for seven years, but after the jury convicted him, the judge sentenced him to 328 years in prison.

“Lets call him the criminal of the century, even those guys aren’t getting 328 years,” she says.

For example, Bernie Madoff, who defrauded thousands of investors of billions of dollars got a 150 year sentence.

Mukherjee’s appeal of his sentence was denied. Prasad has filed a motion for compassionate release of Mukherjee, who has served 16 years behind bars at the U.S. maximum security prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

“The purpose behind compassionate release is to exercise compassion for individuals in a high risk situation,” Prasad says.

She says the now 78-year-old Mukherjee has diabetes, hypertension, and even though she says the federal government has told her the doctor has already had coronavirus, he denies it, saying he’s tested negative twice.

“He is sitting in a petri dish of COVID-19, there is no question if he contracts this disease, it is a death sentence,” she says.

We couldn’t reach anyone at the federal prison in Indiana or the U.S Attorney’s office. Prasad says the government has two weeks to respond to her motion for compassionate release.

