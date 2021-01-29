Flint water settlement attorneys hold town hall for victims to register for $641.2 million settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (01/28/2021) - Right now, those impacted most by the Flint water crisis can register to join a more than $640 million settlement.

Registration opened up on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a group of attorneys involved in the case held a virtual town hall to explain how to sign up.

”Once registration is done, we then have up until August to then get all the claim forms and the backup information including the bone testing and the neuro-psych testing completed,” Ted Leopold said. Leopold is the Interim Co-lead Counsel.

The attorneys say in order to take part in the Flint water civil settlement, you do have a couple of options.

You have to prove who you are, that you lived in the city, and were exposed to the water system. If you do nothing, when registration closes on March 29, you won’t be able to make any recovery against defendants like the State of Michigan and City of Flint.

You could also file an objection, saying you want no part in the settlement or you have your own attorney.

If you opt out, you can’t participate this summer when a federal judge holds a hearing deciding whether or not to grant final approval of the $640 million settlement.

“The only way you can file an objection to this settlement, is if you’re part of this settlement,” Trachelle Young said. Young is an Interim Class Counsel Team Member.

The attorneys also addressed community concerns, calling this a secure process.

Also, they answered why confirmations aren’t send out when someone registers.

“That’s one of the hiccups that we want to make sure if you have done your registration form and submitted it, we want to make sure that they got it and it’s good, so keep watching the flint water justice website. As soon as I have confirmation and we know for sure exactly what it will look like for your confirmation, we’re going to post it there,” Leslie Kroeger said. Kroeger is an Interim Class Counsel Team Member.

Another town hall is scheduled for next month, February 25 at 6:00 p.m.

Until then you can get legal advice at the Flint Water Office when it reopens Friday, January 29 or you can contact them via email (info@flintwaterjustice.com) or telephone: 866-536-0717.

To visit the Claims Administrator website here.

