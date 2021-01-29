Advertisement

GM unveils an ambitious green plan for its vehicle fleet

By Kevin Goff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (1/28/2021) - General Motors drops a bombshell on the automotive world this afternoon, expressing their commitment to electric and fuel cell driven vehicles almost exclusively by 2035.

The goal is to be carbon neutral, selling only zero emission vehicles.

General Motors just gave the “green light” on an ambitious plan to transition away from gas-powered combustion engines, to more environmentally friendly vehicles that use electricity, not fossil fuels.

Even the company’s new logo suggests the automotive giant is heading in a different direction, especially after the popularity of their Volt and Bolt models, as well as Tesla’s success.

I talked to Andy Suski, president of Suski Chevrolet/Buick on what this means for the future of the industry.

“It doesn’t surprise me that they would go to this. The other part about it is, I don’t have all the information, but to build an electric car, it changes everything.”

Those changes include the mechanics, such as brakes, transmissions and other electronics.

Parts will be more modular and more easily replaced at a dealership.

“Within an hour, we would be taking that electric motor off, for example on the left front wheel, and then we put a new motor on there, ship it back to General Motors, refurbish it, and we would be ready for it to be replaced on another car in the near future,” Suski added.

Vehicle costs are expected to come down too, according to Suski, as the vehicles become more simple to manufacture and operate.

If and when this happens, your corner gas station could look a whole lot different in the decades to come.

