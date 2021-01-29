Advertisement

Gratiot County man charged with shooting wife to death

Suspect told another person he shot his wife
Troy Burke
Troy Burke(Gratiot County)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gratiot County man has been arrested after allegedly killing his wife.

It happened about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon at a home in the village of Elwell.

Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris says 44-year old Troy Burke told another person he had shot and killed his wife.

Police found 29-year old Jessica Burke dead inside a home.

Burke was questioned and taken into custody.

He’s held without bond, charged with murder.

