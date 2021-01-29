Gratiot County man charged with shooting wife to death
Suspect told another person he shot his wife
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gratiot County man has been arrested after allegedly killing his wife.
It happened about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon at a home in the village of Elwell.
Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris says 44-year old Troy Burke told another person he had shot and killed his wife.
Police found 29-year old Jessica Burke dead inside a home.
Burke was questioned and taken into custody.
He’s held without bond, charged with murder.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.