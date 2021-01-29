Michigan among states hardest hit with high unemployment, coronavirus restrictions to blame

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - Coronavirus restrictions over the last year may be to blame for why Michigan’s unemployment claims have remained high.

We spoke with Sandy Gewirtz, the head cook at Showboat restaurant in Chesaning. She is working, but not full time.

“Partial unemployment, but if it wasn’t for that employment I don’t think we’d make it,” Gewirtz said.

Gewirtz has poured her heart and soul into her job for 30 plus years at the restaurant.

The pandemic and the shutdowns only have allowed her to work 15-20 hours per week.

She’s looking forward to indoor dining resuming February 1.

“We’re not sure what’s going to be happening, so we just want to buckle down before we decide what to do next,” she said.

Gewirtz is among hundreds of thousands of people who are completely unemployed or receiving partial unemployment in Michigan.

Our state has been hit exceptionally hard when it comes to unemployment.

“Michigan has had very restrictive COVID restrictions. For instance, indoor dining has been prohibited, so that explains why Michigan has seen such big job loss, said Chris Douglas, University of Michigan-Flint Economics professor.

And not only has indoor dining been prohibited once,but twice now leaving the hospitality industry in limbo and employment in the sector uncertain.

According to the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, 33 percent of Michigan restaurants say it’s unlikely they’ll be in business by the start of Summer.

Even with indoor dining resuming February 1, bars and restaurants will only be able to seat 25% of their total capacity.

“It’s not much better than the restrictions we have right now, going from zero tables to 4 or 5. But it’s unlikely enough to keep a restaurant profitable,” Douglas said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.