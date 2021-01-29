Advertisement

Michigan restaurants prep for the return of inside dining

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (01/29/21)- ”Ready for Monday we’ll get the tables set back up and people can come in order in and eat here, “ said general manager, Aaron Wesener.

Aaron Wesener is excited for the opportunity to once again serve customers inside the Sushi Remix located in Bay City.

He says he has missed the energy that comes from a restaurant when customers sit down for meal.

“The part that this is really brought up that we never really thought of over the last however many months It’s madness that communication you have with the community, you know, we had a lot of people that came in that we, we knew by name we talked to him every day and we, you know, we’ve got people that I know their order when they parked their car and start making their food forum, which we still do. But you missed that kind of back and forth banter and the conversation that you get to have with people,” Wesener said.

But before that happens, Wesener has work to do to make sure the restaurant complies with state mandated restrictions.

“Not only do I need to keep my spacing between tables. But I need to keep spacing between people in mind at the table. So, I’m maintaining my, my six foot distance is okay I maintain distance between these two people sitting at this table. But now, if somebody comes in and waits in line to get a bowl. Are they going to be standing close to somebody who’s sitting at a table. So those are the prep work, " he said.

“We’ve got our floor markings to make sure everybody knows where the walking paths are and where they’re allowed to walk and not allowed to walk, where they’re allowed to stand and not allowed to stand. It’s just make sure that all the i’s are dotted and T’s across

Wesener said they have some things for planned to welcome customers back inside to dine. “I do have a couple things in mind. Keep, keep a close look on our Facebook page that’s where we announce everything, and where we do all of our giveaways and promos. We are very excited to have the dine-in.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Pomeroy, Jacob Dougherty and Douglas Dougherty were found dead after their vehicle...
Undersheriff: Bay City couple, 8-month-old child died from exposure to cold
Breaking news
5 people, including 11 month old shot in Flint
How to sign-up for the Flint water civil settlement.
Sign-up begins for Flint water crisis victims to get $641.2 million settlement
Governor Gretchen Whitmer commuted Thompson's prison sentence in December.
Michael Thompson back in Flint, following Governor’s commutation
A veterans housing facility in Corunna is temporarily shutting down as of January 31st, to...
Veterans housing facility to shutter Jan. 31, vets scramble to find other housing

Latest News

Rosie the Riveter statue unveiled at Bishop International Airport
Rosie the Riveter statue unveiled at Bishop International Airport
Uptown Grill in Bay City.
Bay City community offers support to restaurant owners to get through COVID-19 restrictions
Flint Police say five people suffered gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting on Tebo Street,...
Flint Police Chief needs community's help to end the cycle of violence
Sushi Remix in Bay City.
Michigan restaurants prep for the reopening of inside dining