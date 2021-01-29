Michigan restaurants prep for the return of inside dining

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (01/29/21)- ”Ready for Monday we’ll get the tables set back up and people can come in order in and eat here, “ said general manager, Aaron Wesener.

Aaron Wesener is excited for the opportunity to once again serve customers inside the Sushi Remix located in Bay City.

He says he has missed the energy that comes from a restaurant when customers sit down for meal.

“The part that this is really brought up that we never really thought of over the last however many months It’s madness that communication you have with the community, you know, we had a lot of people that came in that we, we knew by name we talked to him every day and we, you know, we’ve got people that I know their order when they parked their car and start making their food forum, which we still do. But you missed that kind of back and forth banter and the conversation that you get to have with people,” Wesener said.

But before that happens, Wesener has work to do to make sure the restaurant complies with state mandated restrictions.

“Not only do I need to keep my spacing between tables. But I need to keep spacing between people in mind at the table. So, I’m maintaining my, my six foot distance is okay I maintain distance between these two people sitting at this table. But now, if somebody comes in and waits in line to get a bowl. Are they going to be standing close to somebody who’s sitting at a table. So those are the prep work, " he said.

“We’ve got our floor markings to make sure everybody knows where the walking paths are and where they’re allowed to walk and not allowed to walk, where they’re allowed to stand and not allowed to stand. It’s just make sure that all the i’s are dotted and T’s across

Wesener said they have some things for planned to welcome customers back inside to dine. “I do have a couple things in mind. Keep, keep a close look on our Facebook page that’s where we announce everything, and where we do all of our giveaways and promos. We are very excited to have the dine-in.”

