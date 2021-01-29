Advertisement

More sunshine today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
As high pressure moves toward the Michigan/Ohio border, we’ll see more of our clouds break up and see more sunshine today! Highs will be cool – only in the mid 20s – and a WNW wind at 5-10mph will keep it feeling like the mid teens through the afternoon.

Tonight temps drop quickly before more clouds start to move in. We’ll have some single digits to low teens into Saturday morning. If you see any sun, enjoy it while you have it – we’ll be overcast for the afternoon and evening.

Snow looks to move in overnight into Sunday. The further south you are the better chance to see light accumulations while further north, it’s a lesser chance. We’ll keep you updated on the track of this system as a shift north or south will have a big impact on who sees what.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid and upper 20s.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

