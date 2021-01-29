Advertisement

Reward offered for information in Huron County homicide case

Ricky Bailey was shot to death in his home last month
Ricky Bailey
Ricky Bailey(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been nearly a month since Ricky Bailey was shot and killed in his own Huron County home.

Investigators are now turning to the public, hoping you can help them find the suspects responsible.

Deputies say Bailey’s two sons, one 20-years-old and the other just 11, were in the house when it happened.

The sons told deputies two suspects walked in and shot the 58-year-old twice.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is offering a 25-hundred dollar cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

You can call the department, Huron County 911 or the confidential TIPS Line.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

