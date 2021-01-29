Advertisement

Rosie the Riveter statue unveiled at Bishop International Airport

By Dawn Jones
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) Using her walker for support, Phyllis Jones makes her way to the front of the stage to take in the moment. She is an original Rosie the Riveter – and has waited years for this honor.

The emcee begins the countdown – “7,6,5,4,3,2,1 Rosie” and with that a larger than life bronzed statue of Rosie the Riveter was unveiled.

Jones was there when ‘HERstory’ was being made. She remembers the work being hard and the hours long.

“But it was worth it,” she said.

Jones made bombers during World War II at the Hudson Motor Car plant in Detroit. She is a part of an elite group of 6 million women known as ‘Rosie The Riveters.’

“I had two friends who were Rosie the Riverters too,” she said. Her sister also worked with her in the same department.

While the men were fighting in the war the women were helping them win. They took manufacturing jobs that were traditionally held by men in factories all over the country, including Flint’s AC Spark Plug and Grand Blanc’s Tank Plant. The Rosies made bombs, planes, and other war fighting essentials. Jones didn’t know at the time the impact their work would have on women’s empowerment and the war.

“As time goes on you recognize how important you were to the war effort,” she said.

“These women are so deserving of the much needed recognition,” said Amber Taylor, Executive Director of Back to the Bricks® and President of the Flint Women’s Forum. Taylor spearheaded the years’ long effort to add Rosie among the bronzed automotive giants on display at Bishop International Airport. Dressed as Rosie during Friday’s unveiling Taylor said “I believe in this statue and what she stands for and what she represents.”

As it states on the poster We (women) can do it!

It’s an honor that Jones says was a long time coming. “Oh this is great,” she said. “Waited a long time for this.”

