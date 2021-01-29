Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth makes changes to help visitors stay safe

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - 1/29/2021 - If it’s the last weekend in January, it’s time for Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth!

However, if you go up to enjoy the event, there will be some differences from year’s past.

While Zehnder’s Snowfest has been scaled back this year, it hasn’t affected the spirit of the thousands of people coming out for this thirty year old event.”

Organizers of mid-Michigan’s premier winter event hope to see large crowds, even if the number of displays are more similar to the town’s first Snowfest 3 decades ago.

There are other changes too.

“There’s no warming tent, no children’s activities, no entertainment. We’re trying to stay away from large group gatherings,” said Zehnder’s Special Events Manager Linda Kelly.

Instead of the famous beer and warming tent, an area where people can sit down and eat their take-out, and warm up a bit, before heading back out around town.

I talked to several Snowfest lovers who told me even the reduced number of snow sculptures and ice carvings weren’t going to keep them away.

“We just find it interesting to come out every year and see what they got. It’s fun, you know. Everybody works real hard. Weather didn’t seem to be too bad,” commented Pinconning resident Dave Giorgis.

Doug Lewis from Swartz Creek added, “I think if we do what we have to do to protect ourselves and others, we still can enjoy things around us and enjoy the beauty that’s before us.”

Expectations are high, that Snowfest will still attract visitors from near and far, who will shop, dine, and have a good time.

“I think we just want people to come out, get out of the house, spend a litlle bit of time outdoors, enjoy, like I said, the beautiful display of arts that are here,” Kelly said.

It’s that plucky attitude and innovation, which should make next year’s display’s even better.

